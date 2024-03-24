Hamas spokesman Abu Obaida claimed on Saturday night that a hostage being held by the group had died as a result of a lack of medicine and food.

"We warned in the past that enemy prisoners suffer from the same conditions that our people suffer from, from hunger and deprivation, and that they suffer from a lack of food and medicine, and that the disease is now threatening the lives of a number of them. We announce the death of the Zionist prisoner as a result of a lack of medicine and food," he said.

The family of the hostage asked the public and the media not to publish the name of the hostage and that the Hamas propaganda video not be shared.