Former President Donald Trump has mostly kept silent since the massacre in Israel on October 7th and the outbreak of the Sword of Iron War in Gaza. Last week Trump broke his silence on Israel’s military campaign and called to, “Finish the problem.”

Asked about the war in an interview with Fox News, Trump replied, “You had a horrible invasion that took place that would have never happened if I was president. I kept Israel safe. Nobody else will. Nobody else can. And I know all of the players — they can’t do it.”

Trump’s office claimed that he has done more for Israel than any American President in history, “When President Trump is back in the Oval Office, Israel will once again be protected.”

NBC News reports that the Trump campaign promoted the former president’s record on Israel and blamed Biden for the ongoing turmoil in the Middle East.