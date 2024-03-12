A senior Israeli official responded to the US intelligence report assessment that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “viability as a leader” to be “in jeopardy” and that Israel will fight Hamas for years to come.

"Those who elect the Prime Minister of Israel are the citizens of Israel and no one else. Israel is not a protectorate of the USA but an independent and democratic country whose citizens are the ones who elect the government. We expect our friends to act to overthrow the terror regime of Hamas and not the elected government in Israel," the official stated.

The annual US intelligence report states, “Distrust of Netanyahu’s ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections.”

“A different, more moderate government is a possibility,” the report added.

The report also noted that the Israeli population broadly supports the destruction of Hamas, the policy of the Netanyahu government.

US President Joe Biden has become more critical of the Israeli government in general and Netanyahu in particular in recent weeks. Biden told MSNBC in an interview over the weekend that an Israeli operation in Rafah would be a “red line” and claiming that Netanyahu “hurts Israel more than he protects her (by killing civilians in Gaza). This is a mistake.”