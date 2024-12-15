The most advanced surveillance aircraft in the world, the Oron, arrived on Sunday at the Nevatim air base.

The strategic aircraft has command, control, and intelligence capabilities, and can collect intelligence in all weather conditions. The intelligence collected by the aircraft is sent in real-time to all IDF intelligence bodies.

The Oron is operated by the 122nd Squadron, the IAF's intelligence squadron, along with the Shavit and Eitam aircraft.

The defense establishment stated that "the Oron is a multi-functional and multi-branch aircraft, with revolutionary operational and technological capabilities, developed by the Defense Ministry Directorate of Defence Research & Development and Israel Aerospace Industries. The plane is manned by air patrolmen and intelligence officers who, using advanced information extraction systems, can bring valuable information in real-time from locations both near and far."

They also stressed that the aircraft became operational during the war and per the military's needs, and has already carried out hundreds of operational sorties. "Its arrival at the Nevatim airbase signals the new stage in its activation process along with the Air Force's adoption of its maintenance platform."