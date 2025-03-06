Israel is among several US allies evaluating the implications of the Trump administration’s evolving stance on Russia, particularly in the realm of intelligence sharing, NBC News reported on Thursday, citing four sources with direct knowledge of the discussions.

According to the report, Israeli officials, while publicly reaffirming strong ties with Washington, are privately assessing whether adjustments are necessary to safeguard sensitive intelligence assets.

The report notes that Israeli intelligence agencies have long collaborated closely with their American counterparts, sharing critical information on regional threats, counterterrorism efforts, and cyber defense. However, concerns have emerged regarding the potential exposure of classified sources, particularly if Washington’s approach to Moscow results in intelligence being shared in ways that could compromise Israeli assets.

A senior Israeli official acknowledged the importance of adapting to geopolitical shifts but emphasized that intelligence cooperation with the US remains “as strong and solid as ever.” Nonetheless, discussions within Israel’s security establishment suggest that measures to protect its most sensitive intelligence streams are actively being considered, the report states.

The report indicates that Israel has historically prioritized operational security and has been cautious in sharing intelligence even with its closest allies. The uncertainty surrounding Washington’s evolving policies toward Russia may prompt a recalibration of existing protocols. Israeli officials are particularly wary of any scenario in which information shared with the US could inadvertently reach adversarial hands, undermining national security interests.

As discussions continue, the report suggests that Israel will likely seek assurances from Washington that intelligence cooperation will be handled with the highest level of discretion. The outcome of these deliberations could shape future intelligence-sharing dynamics between the two nations, reinforcing the importance of trust and security in their strategic partnership.