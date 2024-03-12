The US intelligence community assesses in its annual report that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s “viability as a leader” to be “in jeopardy” and that Israel will fight Hamas for years to come, CNN reported.

The annual report on the national security threats facing the United States was presented to Congress on Monday.

“Distrust of Netanyahu’s ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections,” according to the report. “A different, more moderate government is a possibility.”

The intelligence report notes that the Israeli population broadly supports the destruction of Hamas.

The report follows recent tensions between President Joe Biden and Netanyahu over the civilian toll in Gaza.

The President upped his criticism of Netanyahu over the weekend, telling MSNBC in an interview that an Israeli operation in Rafah would be a “red line” and claiming that Netanyahu “hurts Israel more than he protects her (by killing civilians). This is a mistake.”

Asked what he meant when he was caught on a hot mic after the State of the Union speech saying that he would hold a "come to Jesus meeting" with Netanyahu, Biden replied that it is a phrase that is used in a serious way and that “Bibi knows what I meant.”

Netanyahu responded to Biden on Sunday, telling Politico, "I don't know exactly what the President meant, but if he meant by that that I'm pursuing private policies against the majority, the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel, then he's wrong on both counts."

On Monday, Biden was asked by reporters if he has scheduled a meeting with Netanyahu, and replied that he has not. Asked if he plans to have one soon, he said, "We'll see what happens."

Monday’s US intelligence report also warns that Israel will struggle to defeat Hamas militarily.

“Israel probably will face lingering armed resistance from Hamas for years to come, and the military will struggle to neutralize Hamas’s underground infrastructure, which allows insurgents to hide, regain strength, and surprise Israeli forces,” the report reads, according to CNN.

It also adds that both Al-Qaeda and ISIS have been inspired by Hamas and “have directed their supporters to conduct attacks against Israeli and US interests.”