The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has announced that it is suspending Professor Nadera Shalhoub-Kevorkian, who denied that Hamas raped Israeli women on October 7th and accused Israel of genocide.

The university wrote in a statement that it decided to suspend her "in order to keep a safe climate on campus for our students."

In an interview on a podcast, she shared that Israelis are scared when they walk by her when she talks on the phone in Arabic. "They should be scared and they should be afraid because criminals are always afraid."

She added that "they can't take ownership over my land, they can't move my people, they can't kill and not be afraid. So they should be afraid.

And that's why they're afraid because they can't look us in the face. Their strength is the strength that the international community gives them. Yes, they have strength, and the strength doesn't come from them, they don't have power."

Later in the interview, she remarked: "Now is the time to abolish Zionism, that is the direction I'm going in today. I can't go on anymore, it can't, it's criminal.

Only by abolishing Zionism can we continue, that's what I want." She said that Israel would use all means to "continue killing, it is a killing machine and a necropolitical regime."

She criticized the state: "They will use every lie, they started with babies, they continued with rape, they will continue with a million other lies every day, we stopped believing them, I hope the world stops believing them."