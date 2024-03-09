The Foreign Ministry on Saturday evening responded to the decisions by Canada and Sweden to reinstate funding to UNRWA.

On Friday, Canada's International Aid Minister Ahmed Hussen announced, "Canada will be lifting its temporary pause on funding to (UNRWA)." He added that, "UNRWA plays a vital role in Gaza."

"The decisions by Canada and Sweden to restore funding to UNRWA - after having received the intelligence-based information about the organization's employees who participated in the 7 October massacre and prior to the completion of the work of the investigative bodies and the publication of their findings - is a serious mistake that constitutes tacit agreement and support by the governments of Canada and Sweden to continuing to ignore the involvement of UNRWA employees in terrorist activity," Haiat stated.

"The return to funding UNRWA will not change the fact that the organization is part of the problem and will not be part of the solution in the Gaza Strip."

He stressed, "Israel calls on the governments of Canada and Sweden to stop the funding and not to support an organization whose ranks include hundreds of members of the Hamas terrorist organization."