There are just two days left to sign up for the Am Yisrael Chai Dream Raffle.

On Sunday, March 10th, ticket sales for the raffle will end, and the raffle will be held the following day. The grand prize is a luxury apartment in Jerusalem.

Right now, every purchase of a ticket for 600 shekels will include a second ticket for free.

For your chance to win a luxury Jerusalem apartment, click here.

The lucky winner will receive a luxury Jerusalem apartment valued at $1M US dollars. The 14th-story apartment enjoys a view of the Temple Mount, as well as the entire Jerusalem landscape, Gush Etzion, and other regions. This is the Am Yisrael Chai Foundation’s sixth annual raffle.

In light of the painful situation of farmers in the Gaza region, it was decided that this year the main beneficiaries of the raffle should be the farmers. Portions of the proceeds will be given to three other causes as well: The Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs that has been operating around the clock since the war broke out; supporting lone soldiers on the front; and a new armored ambulance for Sderot.

This is the time to hurry to buy tickets. Every ticket raises your chances of winning the apartment and aids the important causes to which the proceeds of the raffle will be sent.

To buy tickets click here.