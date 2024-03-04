Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will win the Republican presidential primary in Washington, DC, multiple networks projected on Sunday.

Haley’s victory is her first of the primary and ends a string of primary victories for former President Donald Trump, which included wins in Idaho and Missouri on Saturday.

Her victory in the capital did not come as a major surprise, CNN noted. Many in Washington believed the District represented her best, and perhaps only, chance to win a primary.

The Washington, DC primary comes two days before Super Tuesday, when 15 states will hold their primaries.

Haley suffered a defeat to Trump in her home state of South Carolina last week, but was unfazed and vowed to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday.