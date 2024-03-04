Nikki Haley announces presidential run
Reuters / USA Today Network

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley will win the Republican presidential primary in Washington, DC, multiple networks projected on Sunday.

Haley’s victory is her first of the primary and ends a string of primary victories for former President Donald Trump, which included wins in Idaho and Missouri on Saturday.

Her victory in the capital did not come as a major surprise, CNN noted. Many in Washington believed the District represented her best, and perhaps only, chance to win a primary.

The Washington, DC primary comes two days before Super Tuesday, when 15 states will hold their primaries.

Haley suffered a defeat to Trump in her home state of South Carolina last week, but was unfazed and vowed to stay in the race at least through Super Tuesday.