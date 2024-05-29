Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley met today (Wednesday) with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during her solidarity visit to Israel.

Minister Gallant wrote on X that he had a "meaningful discussion with Nikki Haley about the importance of strong US-Israel ties in the face of our common enemies, led by Iran. Hamas and Hezbollah not only attack Israel, they attack our shared values and way of life."

"Nikki, thank you for your leadership and friendship," Gallant said.

Yesterday, Haley toured Samaria, as a guest of the head of the Samaria Regional Council, Yossi Dagan. She was accompanied by former Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, MK Danny Danon.

As part of the tour, Haley observed the coastal plain from the town of Pedu'el in Samaria.

Haley said, “We’re here today in this beautiful spot to really show our solidarity with Israel. What I will tell you is: Don’t listen to what the media says. The majority of Americans are with the people of Israel. This war is personal for Israelis, but this war is personal for Americans.”

“We need Israel to be strong,” she stressed, “and the only way Israel will be strong is when America supports Israel completely, unapologetically.”

“There are two things we need to do: We need to make sure we get our hostages home, and we need to make sure that Israel is secure once and for all. And we will always be a friend to you, so stay strong, stay hopeful, keep the faith, and let’s continue to be partners together,” concluded Haley.