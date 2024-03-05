Based on ISA intelligence, IDF and Israel Border Police forces apprehended one of the central operatives of Balata’s terrorist infrastructure, the IDF, ISA, and Israel Border Police announced early Tuesday afternoon.

The arrest follows intelligence revealing that the terrorist planned to carry out an imminent terror attack.

He was arrested along with additional terrorists.

"On Tuesday morning, in the town of Balata, IDF and Israel Border Police forces directed by ISA intelligence apprehended the terrorist Muhammad Tanjy," the statement read. "The terrorist was apprehended following intelligence revealing that he planned to carry out an imminent terror attack along with additional terrorists. Over the past year, Muhammad has been one of the central operatives in Balata’s terrorist infrastructure."

"The terrorist was transferred to security forces for further questioning. No IDF injuries were reported."