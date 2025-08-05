Thousands of worshippers gathered at Joseph's Tomb in Shechem on Tuesday night, one day after the Tisha B’Av fast, marking the end of the traditional Three Weeks mourning period. The visit included emotional prayers and a special family celebration honoring the memory of a man who lost his life on the way to the same site.

Among the visitors was Member of Knesset Tzvi Succot, who led a Chalaka (or Upsherin) ceremony—an important milestone marking a Jewish boy’s first haircut, typically at age three. The boy in question was the grandson of Rabbi Hillel Lieberman, who was killed in 2000 while trying to reach Joseph’s Tomb following Israel's withdrawal from the area. The ceremony symbolizes a child's formal entry into Jewish education and observance, including wearing a kippah and tzitzit.

MK Succot, who is also Rabbi Lieberman’s son-in-law, described the moment as a deeply personal and emotional event. “It was moving to close a family circle by celebrating my nephew’s Chalaka here,” he said. “We must end the era of sneaking into this site like thieves in the night. Jewish presence must return permanently to Joseph's Tomb to correct the injustice of its abandonment on 10.7.2000.”

The event became a platform for renewed calls to re-establish a full-time Jewish presence at the site. Succot emphasized the importance of rectifying what he termed a moral and ethical failure. “This is not just about security—it’s about honoring the memory of Joseph the Righteous and our commitment to this sacred place.”

Yossi Dagan, Governor of the Samaria Regional Council, also addressed the crowd, calling the event “a thrilling act of repair and return.” Referring to the symbolic timing—just after Tisha B’Av—he said, “Holding this celebration here for Rabbi Lieberman’s grandson is a sign of resilience and continuity.”

“We pray here for the victory of the IDF, the return of our hostages, and the health of our soldiers,” Dagan added. “Our demand is simple: return the Od Yosef Chai Yeshiva to its rightful place, and restore Jewish sovereignty over Joseph’s Tomb.”

Davidi Ben Tzion, Deputy Head of the Samaria Regional Council, reflected on the lessons of unity from the site’s biblical history. “Joseph taught us the value of brotherhood, and from Shechem, we remember the courage of Simeon and Levi. Today, we stand in that same spirit—praying for the 50 hostages held by the enemy in Gaza and for the safe return of our brave soldiers.”

The event was made possible with support from the IDF, Border Police, and Israel Police, alongside volunteers from the Samaria Regional Council's sacred sites administration. Council head Dagan thanked all security personnel, including Samaria Brigade Commander Col. Ariel Gonen and Territorial Brigade Officer Maj. Israel Rosenfeld, for ensuring the safety of the visit and facilitating the participation of thousands.