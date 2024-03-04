הבקשה של שלום שטרית צילום: באדיבות המצלם

Golani combat soldier Shalom Shitrit, who lost his right leg during battle in Gaza, spoke before an audience of 1,000 in New York.

"We are all brothers and sisters," he began. "My friends, we were sitting here for an entire Shabbat (Sabbath) and all we hear is about Jews reaching out to each other, connecting with Jews who are totally different from them."

"This unit is the best gift that any soldier who is fighting the fight on the front lines of Eretz Yisrael can receive. Any other gift would just be superficial.

"The most sincere gift you can give us, while we protect the lives of Am Yisrael, is to protect the unity, friendship and love between us, because we are all one," he stressed.

"My message is, if you are looking for a way to express gratitude to any of us who are fighting this war, hug your Jewish brothers and sisters, give them a hand, connect with them and remember that we are all one."

He concluded, "Therefore, despite all the pain I endure, no matter how scary it was to be an inch from death, I am honored to give of myself and to sacrifice my right leg for the sake of unity among the Jewish People. Am Yisrael Chai. Thank you!"