Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a statement to the media this evening (Thursday) on the progress of the war against Hamas and the deadly terrorist attack at the entrance to Eli this afternoon in which two Israelis were murdered.

"I would like to send my condolences to the families of those murdered in the attack near Eli. May God avenge their blood," the Prime Minister began.

He later stated that the current "freedom of action for the security forces is unprecedented since the establishment of the state."

At the same time, Netanyahu said that "the international pressures on us are increasing. Victory requires the elimination of all Hamas battalions both in the center of the Gaza Strip and in the south."

On the issue of the hostages, he said that "the return of all our hostages is a sacred goal. I demand to know the names of all the living hostages who will be released in the deal. We have not yet received those answers."

"It is too early to know if we will succeed in reaching a deal. We will not fold in the face of the delusional demands of Hamas. We are determined to return everyone, with or without a deal," he said.

"When we stand together we are very strong. Since the beginning of the war we have shown wonderful unity on the battlefield and outside it," Netanyahu added.