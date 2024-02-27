Major General Yehuda Fuchs, commander of the central command, authorized a new community in Gush Etzion - Mishmar Yehuda.

The village will be built in the northeast section of Gush Etzion, near Kedar. This decision was reached a year ago, when the diplomatic-security cabinet ordered the preparations of the ground work, in addition to eight other new sites.

Head of the Gush Etzion Regional Council, Shlomo Neeman, said this evening that "this is a huge gift to the residents of Gush Etzion. This is our best answer to terrorism, to those who want to dispossess us from our ancestral land. This is our answer to the extremists who want to move us away from the places where our ancestors walked. This is also our answer to the nations of the world".

Neeman added, "We will continue strengthening Gush Etzion with more residents, more schools, more roads, and more kindergartens. Together we will win."