The Israel Heritage Foundation (IHF) on Monday presented an award to former US President Donald Trump for the Abraham Accords, which his administration brokered in 2020.

The award was presented in the form a menorah and it reads, “This Menorah which represents the eternal light of the world is presented to President Donald J. Trump In honor and celebration of doing what no other man has ever done and that is to make peace between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and the Sudan in the extraordinary Abraham Accords.”

Trump received the award at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida from IHF executive director Rabbi David Katz, Executive Vice President Dr. Joseph Frager, Executive President Dr. Stephen Soloway, Executive Chairman Sam Nahmias, Lewis Topper and Harley Lippman.

Rabbi David Katz, IHF executive director, speaking to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the meeting, said, “The President was very excited to see us. He remembered me from July, when we gave him the crown of Jerusalem for moving the embassy to Jerusalem. He was very happy to see everybody, he was in a very good mood.”

Rabbi Katz noted that Trump was “very worried about the situation in Israel. He is very much in favor of Israel having to win the war, destroy Hamas. We spoke a little about antisemitism as well.”