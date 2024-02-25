Defense Minister Yoav Gallant recently informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he would support whatever National Unity party chairman Minister Benny Gantz supports on the issue of the recruitment of haredim to the IDF, Israel Hayom reported this morning.

Prime Minister Netanyahu was reportedly furious at Gallant's message and threatened to kill the legislation if it is brought forward.

The issue of haredi conscription was raised again after Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara told the Supreme Court that if new legislation exempting the haredim from military service is not passed by April, the government will have no legal choice but to begin drafting haredim the same as the rest of the Jewish population.

The government has not acted to extend the current dispensation from military service for haredim or to pass new legislation on this issue until now due to the ongoing war.

The government estimates that there will be another attempt to postpone the recruitment of the haredim, either by way of an extension request from the Supreme Court or by way of finding a legal solution, such as using the authority of the Defense Minister and thus leaving the situation as is.