IDF forces found technological equipment made in Iran and China in the Hamas facility under the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East headquarters in Gaza.

Kan reports that approximately a week ago the building was raided by Israeli forces, who found several servers which are being analyzed for intelligence by the IDF and ISA.

Approximately a week ago the IDF claimed that it had found numerous drives and servers belonging to Hamas under the UNRWA building, as well as displaying the connection between the two. The more recent find extends the connection directly to Iran.

Israeli forces destroyed a server farm and other technological equipment, including multiple databases, and killed 120 terrorists during the operation.

The soldiers raiding the building worked off of previous intelligence from the ISA due to a tunnel found earlier on under the building. That tunnel was in turn discovered through another tunnel entrance found near a UNRWA school.