Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant hosted US Senators Chris Coons (D-DE) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) at the Ministry of Defense Headquarters in Tel Aviv. This is their second meeting since October 7th.

Minister Gallant briefed the Senators on operational developments in the southern arena, and emphasized the consistent actions by the defense establishment since the start of the war, targeting Hamas terrorists and infrastructure.

The IDF is taking significant measures to distinguish between Hamas terrorists and the civilian population. In this regard, Minister Gallant detailed recent operations in the Al-Amal and Nasser hospitals, where troops have operated with great precision to apprehend terrorists, with no resulting civilian casualties.

The parties also discussed ongoing military and other efforts to ensure the return of 134 hostages held in Gaza. Minister Gallant reflected on the importance of ongoing military pressure on Hamas to this end.

The Minister of Defense also discussed ongoing efforts to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid, in cooperation with international partners.

Minister Gallant expressed his deep appreciation to the Senators for their steadfast support for the State of Israel and concluded by highlighting the powerful bond between Israel and the United States.