The General Headquarters of the Ukrainian Army announced that they have sunk another Russian boat using an unmanned vessel.

They added that since the outbreak of the war, Ukraine has sunk one third of the Russian fleet stationed around the Black Sea

Officials in the Ukrainian army announced stated that “Ukraine’s armed forces, together with its Ministry of Defense, have destroy the largest aircraft carrier, the “Tsaezar Kunikov.”

They added that, “The Ukrainian army was in Ukraine’s territorial waters, near Alupka, at the time of the attack.”

Since the expiration of the Grain Initiative with Russia, Ukraine has increased attacks against the Russian navy, in an attempt to end the naval blockade and allow the export of grain and additional equipment.

Due to extensive damage suffered by the Russian navy, Ukraine was able to open an export corridor at various stages.