מעבר ניצנה נחסם צו 9

Dozens of activists on Friday morning blocked the Nitzana Border Crossing between Israel and Egypt, preventing aid trucks from entering Gaza.

Activists from the Tzav 9 organization explained, "Hundreds of aid and supply trucks for the Hamas terror organization will not enter from here today. We are proud and excited that the determination of our nation is winning. No aid will pass until the last of the hostages returns."

חסימת מעבר ניצנה צו 9

The Kerem Shalom Crossing between Israel and Gaza was also blocked to aid trucks, as dozens of youth held festive morning prayers at the site, in honor of the first day of the Jewish month of Adar. The youth broke into a joyful dance in honor of the new month and the upcoming Purim holiday.

ריקודי ראש חודש בכרם שלום ללא

During recent nights, dozens of activists slept in tents set up at the Kerem Shalom Crossing, in order to prevent trucks from entering Gaza during the night.

During the demonstrations, the protesters succeeded in preventing hundreds of trucks from entering Gaza, though some trucks managed to enter after security forces worked to remove the activists from the area.

Last week, the commander of the IDF's Southern Command signed orders declaring both crossings to be closed military zones, in response to ongoing protests which did not allow aid to enter Gaza.