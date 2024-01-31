The commander of the IDF's Southern Command on Tuesday night declared the Nitzana Border Crossing a closed military zone, an IDF source said.

"According to the situational assessment, the Commander of the Southern Command signed an order to implement a closed military zone in the area of Route 211 and the Nitzana Border Crossing," the source said.

The decision follows a similar order earlier this week, declaring the Kerem Shalom Crossing between Israel and Gaza to be a closed military zone.

Both orders follow repeated protests by Israeli civilians to end humanitarian aid to Gaza until the hostages are returned.

On Tuesday, activists from the Tzav 9 group said, "There is no logic in bringing the trucks directly to the hands of Hamas terrorists," the organization said. "We are ready to be tested in real time, together with thousands of supporters who demand that the supplies to Hamas be stopped. No aid should pass until the last of the hostages returns."