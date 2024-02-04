תיעוד משימוש באפליקציה בלחימה דובר צה"ל

Since the beginning of Israel’s ground offensive, IDF Medical Corps technical and logistical personnel have accompanied the infantry into the battlefield.

Every company is accompanied by a senior medical officer, doctor, or paramedic. Medical information of injured soldiers was being passed between caregivers on a handwritten paper form - until now.

Over the course of November, during the war, a digital application was created to be installed on tablets carried by medical personnel in the field.

The app allows the caregiver to enter information about the casualty and the care he has received in the field, and to pass the information along with NFC cards until the casualty reaches the hospital to which they are evacuated.

This helps information be passed along fully and exactly between caregivers, allowing faster and more effective triage, exact knowledge of vital signs before reaching the hospital, and what care was given in the field before hospital staff could take over.