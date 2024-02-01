Gush Etzion Regional Council Governer and Yesha Council Chairman, Shlomo Ne’eman, reacted on Thursday to the sanctions applied to four residents of Judea and Samaria by the United States

“A heap of anti-Semitism birthed falsehoods. After launching a vicious campaign and through great effort, the United States has located only four people who they believe deserve to be sanctioned," Ne'eman stated.

"This makes it clear that there is no phenomenon of violence, as the radical left-wing organizations were claiming.

And yet the Biden administration chooses to play their game and draw a comparison between the actions of Hamas Nazis against Israelis in Judea and Samaria and our residents. This is an embarrassment to our intelligence and a disgrace to the values of the free world," he added.

The Chairman concluded: "We demand that the Israeli government not lend a hand in this ugly game and continue to develop the enterprise of communities in Judea and Samaria. The Israeli government should not assist in the discrimination of our population. The residents of Judea and Samaria are a national source of pride and a symbol of beautiful Israel, which is strong and brave. Together we will win [the war].”

US President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order declaring a national emergency to deal with the "threat posed by the situation in the West Bank, including in particular high levels of extremist settler violence, forced displacement of people and villages, and property destruction," imposing sanctions on those who were considered to be involved in such actions.

The State Department listed four individuals who will be subject to the sanctions: David Chai Chasdai, Einan Tanjil, Shalom Zicherman, and Yinon Levi.