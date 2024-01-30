The deaths of three US soldiers in a drone attack on a military base in Jordan earlier this week have brought US President Joe Biden to order a particularly forceful attack against terrorist organizations connected to Iran, possibly including Iran itself.

CNN cited American officials who claimed that the US response is likely to be of unusual power.

Since the attack on the American base, Biden has been subject to military and governmental pressure to take direct action against Iran and its proxies in the Middle East. Several Republican members of Congress called for Biden to directly target Iran to send a clear message.

Governmental sources stated that the response to the drone attack was likely to be more forceful than previous US retaliatory attacks in Iraq and Syria.

General (Ret.) Mark Hertling said that the deaths of soldiers “crossed the President’s red line” and stated that he expected a severe response from Biden.

Military analysts claimed that there would likely be a response that was not limited to one country or one day, but that it was not realistic for the US to attack Iran directly. Secretary of State Antony Blinken commented that the response “could be multileveled, come in stages, and be sustained over time.”

The US response is expected to be one that will avoid a larger regional war, and the officials noted that the American government is being careful not to cause a war with Iran. “We don’t seek a war with Iran. We’re not looking for a wider conflict in the Middle East,” John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council, commented. “In fact, every action the President has taken has been designed to de-escalate, to try to bring the tensions down.”