Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked the holiday of Tu Bishvat (the Jewish agricultural new year) on Thursday by planting a tree at the Gaza Division in the Re'im Camp, with soldiers of the 414th Battalion. Trees were planted at the camp in memory of those from the Battalion and Division who fell in the war.

Here, in this place, on October 7th, soldiers fell, the finest of our children, may G-d avenge their blood. And today, we are planting trees, in the ground which is soaked in this blood and sorrow, living trees in their memory," the Prime Minister stated.

"Hamas came to uproot us, we will uproot it. Hamas came to obliterate us, we will obliterate it. We will deepen our roots in the land, we will uproot our enemies. We will be here, and they won't be there."

He also stated that "most importantly, we will continue building the towns, moshavs, and kibbutzes. We will bloom them more than they were, and we are committed to achieving total victory. Total victory means the elimination of Hamas, the return of the hostages, we are not giving up on this goal."

Netanyahu concluded: "Therefore, on Tu Bishvat, here, near the Gaza Strip, I say most clearly: there is no substitution for deepening our roots and there is no substitution for a complete victory over our enemies."