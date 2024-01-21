Jacob and Rachel Sperber, a Jewish couple in their 70s, were stabbed on Saturday evening in their home in Boro Park, Brooklyn.

Both victims were taken to Maimonides by Hatzolah, where they were pronounced dead.

The couple's son, a 46-year-old man who according to the New York Post neighbors described as “disturbed" and a "weirdo," was arrested at the scene.

Eyewitnesses say the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment when law enforcement arrived.

"A Jewish person killed his parents. This has nothing to do with us. Everyone is shooken. Every human person is shooken from such a story. No one stands for such a story," Borough Park resident, Shmial Weiss told CBS News NY.