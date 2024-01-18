A military vessel capsized on Wednesday evening in the sea near an IDF base in the south. Seven soldiers were lightly injured in the incident.

The circumstances of the case are being investigated and it is still unclear what caused the vessel to overturn.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit stated that "seven IDF soldiers were lightly injured during an operational accident at an IDF base in the south of the country. The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital and their families were notified."