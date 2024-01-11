Urgent Appeal for Support: IDF Soldiers in Critical Need of Tactical Gear and Life-saving Equipment

In light of the escalating conflict in Israel's northern region and the recent mobilization of tens of thousands of reserve soldiers, have a severe shortage of vital tactical gear and life-saving equipment for our troops.

we are urgently mobilizing resources for a mission of utmost importance – safeguarding the lives of our soldiers on the front lines by supplying them with essential tactical gear and life-saving equipment, empowering them to defend our nation.

CLICK HERE TO HELP

IDF soldiers tell from the heart of Gaza about the lack of life-saving equipment from Netzah Israel on Vimeo.

The events of October 7th, 23, have fundamentally transformed the reality in Israel, taking everyone by surprise with tragic consequences. The rapid mobilization of hundreds of thousands of reserve soldiers occurred without adequate preparation or readiness for a crisis of this magnitude, marking the first such crisis since the Yom Kippur War.

The ongoing conflicts in Gaza, the troubled villages in Judea and Samaria, coupled with the escalating situation in the north, present an even more formidable threat. Enemy fire from the north is intensifying, and the situation is deteriorating as the conflict unfolds on multiple fronts simultaneously.

CLICK HERE TO HELP

The unwavering support of civilians who have volunteered to assist our soldiers in every conceivable way has been instrumental in sustaining the fight against our enemies. Soldiers on the frontlines affirm that the aid from compassionate individuals is crucial for survival under these challenging conditions.

We appeal to you on behalf of the soldiers currently in the field, risking their lives against a ruthless adversary. We urgently seek your support in providing them with comfortable and standardized tactical gear and life-saving equipment to enable them to continue the fight in this just war.

CLICK HERE TO HELP

Many reservist soldiers arrive with outdated and worn-out clothing and equipment stored at home for emergencies. These items are often unsafe for use due to a lack of comfort, outdated helmets, worn-out knee protectors, and uncomfortable footwear, hindering soldiers from performing their duties effectively, even at the risk of their lives. The cost of these essential items is exorbitant and challenging to obtain, especially for soldiers already in the field who cannot leave their comrades alone.

Join us in our mission to save lives and secure a decisive victory for our soldiers over the enemies.

Sincerely,

Netzah Israel