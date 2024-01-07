Thousands participated in the funeral of Lieutenant Colonel Roee Yohay Yosef Mordechay, who was killed yesterday in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip, at the military cemetery in Kiryat Shaul.

Yosef Mordechay was survived by his wife Neta and his three-month-old baby daughter Ori. He is the son-in-law of Major General Yoav (Poli) Mordechay, who served as the coordinator of government operations in Judea and Samaria, head of the Civil Administration, and IDF spokesman.

His wife Neta paid tribute to him, "My love, my Iron Man, couldn't you have left me a written obituary? We met almost ten years ago during Operation Protective Edge. I'm trying to think of how one eulogizes the love of your life; how do I explain to everyone how huge your heart is? How sensitive, caring, and serious you were. I always told you that you are the best, the strongest, the humblest, and the most sensitive. You were a kind of wild horse, set off to devour the world in a big way."

She continued, "You knew that life is short; you knew how to take me to places that had no limits or restraints. You made me break out of the limits of myself. I learned so much from you, my Mordi: not to be afraid to dream, to strive to reach my goals, and to live in the moment without asking too many questions. So many times I thought, ‘Is it real? Do you really love me that much?’ Everywhere I went, they told me, 'If you only knew how much he loves you'. So, I know my Roro."

She concluded, "And how do I explain to Ori who her father is? You loved her more than words can describe. You were happy for three and a half months like I've never seen before. I know you trust me that we won’t become a tragic case. I promise you, Roro, Ori, and I will live life just as you want. I promise that we will fulfill all our dreams; I promise to do everything so that you will continue to be proud of me. I know that you are always with me, flowing in my blood, holding my heart in your hands. I love you until after eternity, your Mordi."