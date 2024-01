Lieutenant Colonel Roee Yohay Yosef Mordechay, who fought in the IDF's Nahal Brigade, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Mordechay, 31 years old from Tel Aviv, was killed in northern Gaza.

He was posthumously promoted from Major to Lieutenant Colonel.

His family has been notified.

"The IDF shares the sorrow of the family and will continue to support them," the IDF said.