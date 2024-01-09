The war against Hamas in Gaza entered its fourteenth week on Saturday, and Sunday, January 7th, marks three months since Hamas massacred over 1,200 people in southern Israel and took 240 hostages on the morning of October 7, Simchat Torah.

176 IDF soldiers have fallen in battle in Gaza since the ground operation began.

Rocket attacks on southern Israel from Gaza continue, as do attacks on northern Israel by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon.

Live updates:

Tuesday, 9:48 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Safed and Birya, northern Israel.

Tuesday, 9:42 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Yiftah, in northern Israel.

Tuesday, 9:30 a.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Monday, 9:00 p.m.: Sirens sounded in the communities near the Gaza Strip.

Monday, 8:02 p.m.: Today (Monday), the IDF eliminated Hassan Hakashah in Beit Jinn in Syria. He was a central figure responsible for rockets fired by Hamas from Syrian territory toward Israel in recent weeks. Since the beginning of the war, Hakashah directed Hamas terrorist cells which fired rockets from Syria toward Israeli territory.

"We will not allow terrorism from Syrian territory and hold Syria responsible for all activity emanating from its territory. The IDF will continue to act against any threat posed to the State of Israel," the IDF Spokesperson's unit stated.

Monday, 5:47 p.m.: Sirens sounded in central Israel and the Lakhish area. At least eight rockets were fired in the latest barrage.

Monday, 3:59 p.m.: Sirens sounded in Rosh HaNikra, northern Israel.

Monday, 3:19 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Monday, 2:35 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Monday, 1:45 p.m.: Sirens sounded in northern Israel.

Monday, 11:51 a.m.: A short while ago, an anti-tank missile was launched from Lebanon toward the city of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel. In response, the IDF struck a number of areas in Lebanese territory.

Additionally, IAF fighter jets struck a series of Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon, including military sites in which Hezbollah terrorists operated.

Monday, 7:54 a.m.: IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Marwahin, along with a rocket launcher and terror infrastructure in the area of Ayta ash Shab.

Over the past day, an IAF UAV struck a launcher which was used to fire toward Israeli territory, and a helicopter struck in an area from which an anti-tank missile launch was carried out toward Israel.

Sunday, 9:01 p.m.: Missile sirens in Sderot and surrounding area.

Sunday, 6:40 p.m.: A woman was lightly injured when a rocket hit a house in Yachini in the Sha'ar Hanegev Regional Council in the Gaza envelope.

Sunday, 4:19 p.m: A building in Metula, near Israel's northern border, was struck by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanese territory.

Sunday, 4:00 p.m.: Missile sirens sound in northern Israel.

Sunday, 3:47 p.m.: Eight launches were identified toward the Astra Outpost on Mount Hermon. No damage was done, and no one was injured. The IDF is returning fire.

Sunday, 11:01 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Holit, a community near the Gaza Strip.

Sunday, 10:56 a.m.: Sirens sounded in Kibbutz Nahal Oz, a community near the Gaza Strip.