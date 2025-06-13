IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin revealed Friday afternoon that Israel struck the nuclear facility at Natanz.

“We inflicted significant damage on the Natanz nuclear site. We had no choice but to act against this threat,” he stated.

According to Defrin, “The IDF continues to strike targets in Iran. We must prepare for a prolonged operation. This campaign is still in its early stages. Iran possesses both intent and capabilities.”

Reuters, citing two sources, reported that "at least 20 senior Iranian commanders were eliminated in the Israeli strikes." Earlier, the IDF confirmed the elimination of Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC’s Air Force. Iranian reports suggest that his son, Ali Reza Hajizadeh, may also have been killed.

The IDF confirmed the elimination of Amir Ali Hajizadeh, along with the senior command of the IRGC’s Air Force who were killed alongside him.

The IDF stated: “Overnight, Military Intelligence identified that the IRGC Air Force command was convening in an underground base to prepare an attack on the State of Israel. Fighter jets struck the command post, killing IRGC Air Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh and other senior officials.”

The IDF added, “Among those eliminated with Hajizadeh were Taher Pour, commander of the IRGC Air Force’s UAV division, and Davoud Sheikhian, head of the IRGC Air Force’s air defense division. The IRGC Air Force was responsible for repeated attacks against Israeli civilians. At its peak, Hajizadeh and his team directed missile and UAV fire from Iran into Israel in October, and again in April.”

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the nation, stating, “Iran’s legitimate and powerful response will make the enemy regret its foolish action. The people must not give in to the enemy’s psychological warfare, and should support and trust the authorities. The Iranian nation and its leadership will not remain silent.”