IDF Spokesperson Avichay Adraee announced shortly before the start of Shabbat that, as part of preparations for defense and offense across all sectors and with the launch of Operation Rising Lion, the military has begun calling up reservists from various units for different combat zones nationwide.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu simultaneously addressed the nation amid the ongoing Israeli offensive targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

“The first question people ask is, ‘Why now?’” Netanyahu said at the outset of his remarks. “But it’s not really ‘now’—this directive was issued over half a year ago, in November 2024. I ordered the elimination of Iran’s nuclear program.”

The directive, he noted, followed the elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah. “It was clear to me—and to others—that with the collapse of the Iranian axis, which formed one base for Israel’s destruction, Iran would rush to advance its nuclear program. That’s exactly what it did.”

“There was a need to act,” Netanyahu continued. “I set the operation date for late April 2025. For various reasons, that date was not feasible. The precise timing was ultimately determined based on IDF recommendations and my consultations with the Chief of Staff and Defense Minister. This wasn’t due to trivial factors—it was a clear necessity. I said: if Iran acquires nuclear weapons—we simply won’t be here.”

Meanwhile, the newly appointed commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Pakpour—who replaced Hossein Salami following his elimination—issued his first statement: “A painful fate awaits Israel.” He threatened, “The gates of hell will soon open.”