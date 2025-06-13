A senior official in the Home Front Command revealed on Friday the state's preparedness for a possible response following recent security events that took both the public and the enemy by surprise.

According to the official, preparations for a wartime scenario included thorough lessons learned, changes in the alert system, and enhanced cooperation between local authorities and security agencies.

“We worked extensively to improve protection specifically for those citizens lacking adequate shelter,” the official explained. “We understood that to safeguard the entire public, we must issue alerts as early as possible—which is why, for the first time, a nationwide one-minute siren was activated at the outset of the event, alongside a dedicated app alert stating: this is not a drill or routine warning—this is the moment to recognize reality is changing.”

He emphasized that the current phase—before a possible enemy retaliation—requires the highest level of vigilance. “The response may come at any moment, and we are prepared for it,” he stressed. “Home Front Command conducted an in-depth process with all local authorities, which began covertly and culminated in full readiness for a potential full-scale conflict.”

At the same time, alert protocol remains at the highest level—Level Four. Accordingly, Home Front Command coordinated with Israel’s Chief Rabbis to cancel synagogue prayers on Shabbat and banned public gatherings. “This is essential for addressing the threat and preserving lives,” the official said.

In conclusion, the official noted one of the primary goals of the preparedness effort: “We aim to provide a ten-minute warning before any anticipated strike—with a high level of certainty, to allow civilians to seek proper shelter. This is a national mission.”