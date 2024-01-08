IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Marwahin, along with a rocket launcher and terror infrastructure in the area of Ayta ash Shab.

Over the past day, an IAF UAV struck a launcher which was used to fire toward Israeli territory, and a helicopter struck in an area from which an anti-tank missile launch was carried out toward Israel.

On Saturday night, a hostile aircraft that infiltrated from Lebanon to Israel was successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array in the area of Even Menachem in northern Israel.

Furthermore, the IDF struck a terrorist cell that was identified in the area of Marwahin in Lebanon. In addition, IAF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah military targets in the areas of Labbouneh, Majdal Zoun, and Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.

Secondary explosions were identified within a number of the compounds which indicate they were containing weapons.