After 90 days of being classified as missing, three families have been notified that their loved ones were abducted by Hamas. IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Hagari made the announcement on Thursday evening in his nightly press briefing and updated the number of hostages held by the terror organization in Gaza to 136.

One of the families that was notified is that of Hanan Yablonka, 40, from Tel Aviv.

His sister wrote in a post to social media: "They officially notified us that our beloved Hanan was abducted. We will continue to count the days in captivity and pray that he returns to us quickly."

The IDF Spokesman stated that the decision to classify the three as abducted came after an "examination of all possible scenarios. We will continue to update families on all information."

Yablonka, a father of two, attended the Supernova Festival with friends, including former soccer player Lior Asulin, who was murdered.

Since that Saturday until today, he was concidered missing. His vehicle was found near Kibbutz Mifalsim, and his phone was inside.