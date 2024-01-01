The family of Ilan Weiss, 50, from Be'eri, who was considered missing since October 7th, was notified that he was murdered during the massacre.

Weiss, whose wife, Shiri, and daughter Noga were abducted by Hamas and released in the second installment of the hostage release deal, was until now considered missing, but now he was found to have been murdered by Hamas terrorists.

The terrorists first abducted the mother of the family, 53-year-old Shiri, and torched her house. 18-year-old Noga hid under a bed in the shelter. When the flames increased, she had difficulty breathing and climbed out the shelter's window to hide in the bushes until she was found and abducted as well.