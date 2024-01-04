The IDF Spokesperson cleared for publication on Thursday that five IDF soldiers were seriously wounded in battles in the Gaza Strip.

Two soldiers from the Kfir Brigade's 94th Battalion were seriously wounded on Thursday during a battle in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, three soldiers were seriously injured. One of the soldiers, and a soldier in the Nahal Brigade, was wounded in the northern Gaza Strip.

The two additional soldiers, a reservist in Battalion 7421 of the Kiryati Brigade and a reservist in Battalion 6261 of the 261st Battalion were seriously wounded in battle in the southern Gaza Strip.