If elections were held today, Israel's leading Likud party would receive only 16 seats. Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid would receive 15 seats, while Benny Gantz would receive 38.

A poll by Channel 13 and Camil Fuchs found that Shas would receive nine seats, Otzma Yehudit and Yisrael Beiteinu would receive eight seats a piece, UTJ would receive seven seats, United Arab List six seats, Religious Zionism five, and Meretz and Hadash-Taal would get four each.

Both Labor and Balad would not pass the electoral threshold. When divided by blocs, the current coalition would receive 45 seats, while the previous coalition would receive 71, with Hadash-Tal in the middle.

If the Likud would be led by former Mossad Director Yossi Cohen, the party would get 23 seats. In this case, National Unity would lose five seats, and Yisrael Beiteinu and Yesh Atid would each lose one.

In an additional scenario that was examined, a party led by former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett would receive 15 seats, a party led by Yossi Cohen would receive six, and a merger between Labor and Meretz led by Yair Golan would receive seven.

In such a situation, National Unity would drop to 23 seats, the Likud would go down to 15, and Yesh Atid would crash to only ten seats.