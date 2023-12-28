Jewish Iranian MP and representative of the Jewish community Homayoun Sameh attacked Israel for the assassination of Sayyed Razi Mousavi, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps in Syria.

"The assassination of the martyr Razi Mousavi shows the Zionist regime's despair on the battlefield against the resistance," Sameh said in an interview with the regime's IRNA news agency.

According to him, "the Zionist regime must know that it can not disrupt the military might of the Islamic Republic of Iran by assassinating Iranian military commanders."

Homayoun Sameh, who is known for his vocal opposition to Israel, clarified: "We will switch Mousavi with someone who is elite and skilled; from this point of view, these assassinations won't cause a problem for Iran in the slightest."

The Jewish-Iranian representative to the Islamic Council added: "The Mousavi the martyr was an outstanding commander and effective on the battlefields against the terror movements in the region and their supporters, and his death shows his effect on the battlefields; the Zionist regime made into a saint in a terror attack."

He noted that the "Jewish community in Iran condemns the murder of the martyr Mousavi by the Zionist regime and expresses its condolences to the supreme leader of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and to the family of the martyr.

The Zionist regime must know that despite the murder of the martyr Mousavi, it can not disrupt Iran's military force, their actions will not remain unanswered, and they will pay a heavy price for this action."

Razi Mousavi, who was eliminated, was one of the advisors to Quds Force commander Qasim Soleimani, who was eliminated in 2020. He was active in the connection between Iran and Syria; he was eliminated two days ago in Damascus; Israel did not take responsibility for his death.