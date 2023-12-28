תיעוד חדש מהשבת השחורה: מחבלים פולשים לקיבוץ רעים עם הרכב של השומר שרצחו מצלמות האבטחה

New footage from the day of the October 7th massacre shows how Hamas terrorists attacked Kibbutz Re'im with Toyota trucks laden with terrorists brandishing RPGs and other heavy weapons as part of their assault against dozens of civilian targets.

Standing in their way initially was a single Israeli neighborhood guard who was faced with an unimaginable wave of invading terrorists.

In the clip, we can see the guard in his black truck at the entrance to the kibbutz. As the terrorists approach, the driver backs up his vehicle in their direction and opens his door to engage them despite being dramatically outnumbered, and a firefight ensues.

The terrorists invade the kibbutz, an entirely civilian community, with the intent to murder, pillage, and take hostages. The community guard in Re'im would eventually redeploy to different locations to fight the terrorists for several hours and protect as many families as they could.

Note that the intersection at the top of the frame is the location of at least two other massacres where scores of young Israeli partygoers were butchered in roadside bomb shelters after fleeing the nearby Nova Music Festival.