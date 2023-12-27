A majority of Polish citizens believe that Polish MP Grzegorz Braun, who extinguished a Hanukkah menorah in the Polish parliament earlier this month, should step down, a new poll shows.

Braun is a senior member of the Confederation of the Polish Crown (KKP) party, and considered to be a far-right extremist.

The poll, conducted by the Pollster research group, showed that 63% of respondents believe Braun should no longer serve as an MP, while 23% said he should remain in his seat and 14% said they do not have an opinion on the matter.

Following Braun's use of a fire extinguisher to extinguish the Hanukkah candles, he was not allowed to speak at the plenum - a punishment which drew criticism from politicians for not being harsh enough.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned the incident saying, "This is unacceptable, this must never happen again. This is a disgrace."