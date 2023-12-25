The October 7th massacre of innocent Jews has shaken the world. The depth and breadth of the killing, rape, torture and mutilation is unparalleled in the history of mankind according to archeologists who have made it their life’s work to study such things. Jews have united the world over in ways unimaginable prior. Even the Left in Israel has had a change of heart.

A poll by Israel’s Channel 12 found that at least one third of Israelis characterized themselves as “moving to the Right”. A Tel Aviv University poll found that the vast majority of Israelis were against a two state solution and the numbers opposed had grown since October 7th. As it stands today only 28.6% of Jewish Israelis support a two state solution.

The number declines every day. The number of Israelis who support peace negotiations with the PA has dropped to an all time low of 24.5%. The main explanation for this is that most Israelis distrust the PA especially since they initially failed to condemn the slaughter and have been to ready to justify it.

Hamas murdered many of Israel’s well known “peace activists” including Vivian Silver the founder of “Women Wage Peace”. This has caused a shift in many of the Israelis who had aligned themselves with Peace Now and other such groups. One resident of Kibbutz Nir Oz who had participated in rallies in support of the expulsion of Jews from the 22 Jewish Villages in Gaza in 2005 has begun to question his beliefs.

It is not only that a transformation is occurring in Israelis’ political views and positions but in their spiritual quest. At a Chanukah Torah Scroll dedication I organized, an unaffiliated Israeli cardiologist made sure to attend because he wanted to “learn about his Heritage”. He is seeking answers and understanding. He attributed his new found curiosity to the events that took place to his people on October 7th.

There has been an awakening. It has stirred his heart. A Rabbi called me soon after October 7th and told me that this is a “Kiruv Moment”(to come back to Judaism and return to one’s roots). I am beginning to see the wisdom of those words. Many are returning to the fold.

Israel has to completely defeat Hamas but at the same time find religion and reconnect to G-d.