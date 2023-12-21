Foreign Minister Eli Cohen commented on Wednesday evening on the upcoming swapping of roles between him and Minister Israel Katz, in accordance with an agreement that was reached during the formation of the government.

Speaking to Channel 13 News, Cohen said that in his opinion, the move which will see Cohen move to the Ministry of Energy and Katz moving to the Foreign Ministry, is inappropriate during wartime.

"I think that swapping roles during wartime is not the right thing to do. The Prime Minister is the one who decides on this issue. He has not spoken to me yet. If the Prime Minister asks, I will do it. From the school of thought from which I come - I respect agreements," Cohen said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was asked this week during a press conference about the issue of the swap and replied, "I am not dealing with the issue during the war."

However, moves are already being made in preparation for carrying out the swap. The government is scheduled to approve on December 31 the new appointments of Katz and Cohen and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) is making the necessary preparations to provide security detail to the new Foreign Minister.