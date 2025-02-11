Minister Eli Cohen, a member of Israel's Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, on Tuesday morning told Galei Israel that Israel will not bend to Hamas' attempts at blackmail.

"Whoever thought that they could blackmail the State of Israel with such tricks and other things - it will not happen," he said.

Cohen also added that Israel has adopted US President Donald Trump's position regarding the full release of all hostages.

"The Cabinet's position is identical to that of the US President: The return of all hostages and bodies on (sic) Saturday - or hell," he said.

He also hinted that Israel may renew the fighting if hostages do not continue to be released.

"We will adhere to Trump's words and adopt them," Cohen stressed. "I see Hamas' announcement that they will not keep the agreement as a clear violation of the agreement."

The Diplomatic-Security Cabinet met earlier on Tuesday, after Hamas announced that it would not return any hostages on Saturday. All of the Cabinet members expressed support for Trump's demand that all hostages be released by noon Saturday, as well as for Trump's vision for Gaza after the war.