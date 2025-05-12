Energy Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) responded Monday morning to the agreement between the US and Hamas, under which American hostage Edan Alexander is expected to be released.

“We are absolutely glad for every hostage who returns. Every hostage is a world unto themselves, and I commend the Trump administration for acting to secure Edan Alexander’s release. As of today, the State of Israel has succeeded in bringing home 196 hostages. 99% of those returns are thanks to Israeli operations. I believe one of the reasons Alexander is being released — beyond US efforts — is Hamas’ fear of an expanded Israeli offensive,” Cohen said in an interview with 103FM.

He emphasized, “The release of Edan Alexander has always been on the table. Of course, we want to bring everyone home. We will not rest until every one of the 59 remaining hostages returns to Israel. 196 are already back — there were those who doubted and said, ‘It won’t happen.’”

Cohen reiterated the government's commitment: “This government, of which I am a part, has a responsibility and a duty to ensure that everyone returns — down to the very last one. Additionally, we must ensure that Hamas is no longer there. The term ‘truce’ should be removed from our lexicon. We all understand that its sole purpose would be to leave Hamas in existence and allow the terror group to regroup, rebuild, and return to attacking Israel.”

He added, “The hostage releases were achieved as a direct result of determined IDF military operations. Sadly, soldiers have paid a heavy price to ensure the hostages were released — but we are resolute in our mission to ensure Hamas is eradicated.”

Cohen also addressed the Witkoff plan: “We have agreed to the Witkoff outline, which envisions the release of 11 living hostages — Edan Alexander plus ten others. This would form the basis for ongoing negotiations. What message does this send to the region? That anyone who raises a hand against Israel will be struck down. And it is a fact that Hamas has brought disaster upon the residents of Gaza.”

Responding to media speculation about Israeli-US relations, Cohen stated: “I’ve noticed the recent whispers attempting to stir tension between Israel and the US. But the moment Trump entered the White House, we’ve seen consistent backing for Israel in international forums. The arms embargo that existed under the previous administration has now been completely lifted.”