Energy and Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen signed an agreement with Ethiopian Energy and Water Minister Habtamu Itefa Geleta to cooperate in the fields of energy, water, and innovation.

The goal of the agreement is to strengthen the relationship between the countries and integrate Israeli companies into infrastructure development projects in Ethiopia. The African country, which is home to 120 million people, is considered one of the largest economies on the continent, and its economy has seen significant growth in the past decade.

During his diplomatic visit, Minister Cohen met with Mining and Petroleum Minister Million Mathewos, Irrigation Minister Abraham Belay, and Innovation Minister Belete Molla. He also held meetings with representatives of the World Bank, the African Bank, and the United Nations development plan. As part of the efforts to strengthen economic ties, Cohen also met with Israeli businesspeople working out of Africa, and with businesspeople in Ethiopia.

"Ethiopia is one of the central countries in Africa, and one of the largest economies on the continent. With the help of Israeli technology and innovation, we are working to strengthen Israel's diplomatic position in Africa, and strengthen the economies of both countries," Cohen said.

Ethiopia is rich in source of water, but utilizes only a small portion of them. Now, the country will use Israeli technology to develop advanced water infrastructure.

Ethiopia's economy is expected to grow 8.1% in 2025, increasing the potential for business cooperation in the future. In addition to the economic gains, the agreement will deepen Israel's ties in Africa and improve its international standing.