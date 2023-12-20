Israel Prisons Service Commissioner Katy Perry has asked National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to be allowed to remain in her position until the end of the current war, even though she had previously intended to retire next month (January).

"In my letter to you dated July 20, 2023, I announced that I intend to end my term as Prisons Service Commissioner on January 24, 2024, at the end of my three-year term," Perry wrote in a letter obtained by Arutz Sheva.

She described the state of emergency in which the State of Israel found itself after the Hamas attack in the Gaza Envelope on October 7 and the subsequent war and her wish to continue serving in her position until the end of the war.

"After 36 years of service working for the security of the State of Israel and out of a sense of responsibility, I am making myself available to the prison service to continue my services until the end of the state of emergency," Perry wrote to Minister Ben-Gvir.

The National Security Minister's Office stated: "The letter was received by the office."